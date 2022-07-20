Rakhi Sawant says boyfriend Adil Khan didn't meet her in Delhi: 'I cried for two hours on flight'

Rakshi Sawant was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The actor and reality TV personality looked upset as she spoke to paparazzi. Decked up in a pink salwar suit, heavy makeup and blonde hair, Rakhi opened up about what happened during her latest trip. Rakhi said that she went all the way to Delhi to meet boyfriend Adil Khan, but he did not meet her. Also read: Rakhi Sawant breaks down as she reveals boyfriend Adil Khan is told no one would marry his sister if he marries her

A paparazzi account shared a video of Rakhi's latest appearance on Instagram. Showing off her new blonde hair, Rakhi said in the video, “I got this for Adil. My kajal got smudged as I was crying for around two hours on the flight. I will not call him now… self respect, my attitude. Do you know I flew to Delhi yesterday and have returned to Mumbai today. He did not come to meet me. We were supposed to come to Mumbai together.” After closing her eyes for a moment, Rakhi said while getting emotional, “I am so sad.”

Rakhi's fans however, were of the opinion that Adil too had disappeared like Ritesh, her alleged ex-husband, who left her soon after they tied the knot. He appeared along with Rakhi on Bigg Boss 15, during which his first wife claimed that he was already married and had a child with her. Rakhi and Ritesh split days after the show came to an end.

Commenting on Rakhi's video, a fan wrote, “Everything is fake except her humour and honesty.” Another said, “Bhag gya Adil (Adil ran away).” An Instagram user said, “Ab BMW or flat toh diya na usne (he did give you a BMW and a flat in Dubai).” Many also praised her look in a salwar suit.

Since a few weeks, Rakhi has been regularly spotted with Adil Khan at the gym, airport, parties and events in Mumbai. In an interview to ETimes in May, Rakhi had said, “Adil has bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he'd gifted me a BMW. But frankly, my treasure is his love. His love is true. He is a loyalist. He is very serious about me, else which guy introduces his love so early to his family?”

