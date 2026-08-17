Allu Arjun deletes Independence Day post after backlash over missing Ashoka Chakra on Indian flag: ‘Very childish’

Telugu star Allu Arjun found himself at the centre of a controversy after he wished his fans on Independence Day with a photo that showed the national flag without the Ashok Chakra. The actor later deleted his post.

Allu Arjun deleted Independence Day post

Allu Arjun faced backlash for Independence Day post. (PTI)

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The photo that Allu Arjun shared featured an illustration of the Tricolour flag flying at the Red Fort. While the background had the Ashok Chakra, it was missing from the flag. The image also featured Allu Arjun's logo. The post carried the words, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY". This led many to criticise the actor for missing an important detail of the national symbol. Though the actor deleted the post, screenshots of it have since been circulated on social media.

Allu Arjun faces backlash.

Internet reacts

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{{^usCountry}} The internet reacted to the post, with one comment reading, "He should apologize to the entire India, just deleting the post will not work. Very shameful and childish act." Another social media user questioned Allu Arjun's logo on the Red Fort, writing, "Why is his name on Red Fort?" One more comment read, "Lack of knowledge." Another comment read, "#AlluArjun does not even know what the national flag of India looks like." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The internet reacted to the post, with one comment reading, "He should apologize to the entire India, just deleting the post will not work. Very shameful and childish act." Another social media user questioned Allu Arjun's logo on the Red Fort, writing, "Why is his name on Red Fort?" One more comment read, "Lack of knowledge." Another comment read, "#AlluArjun does not even know what the national flag of India looks like." {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “Allu Arjun had to delete his Independence Day post after sharp-eyed fans noticed the Indian flag was missing the Ashoka Chakra. Netizens definitely don't miss a single detail.”

About Allu Arjun's upcoming film Raaka

Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for Raaka, the film directed by Atlee. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Eight months pregnant, Deepika has been actively shooting for the film. She is determined to wrap up her remaining portions—including demanding sequences—before her expected delivery and maternity break in September.

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The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. They are playing pivotal roles in Raaka. However, Rashmika suffered a hip injury a few weeks ago and the actor has been advised to take bed rest and recover fully before restarting her work.

The film was officially announced as Raaka on Allu Arjun’s birthday, when the makers also unveiled his first look. The project was earlier being referred to by its working title, AA22xA6. The Atlee directorial features also features Ramya Krishnan, Jim Sarbh, Yogi Babu, Femina George and several other actors in prominent roles.