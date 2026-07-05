Alpha box office collection day 3 (updated live): Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film crosses 28 crore in opening weekend

Alpha box office collection day 3: For the first female-led film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, Alpha has put up a decent fight at the box office despite competition from other releases. However, when compared to the blockbuster numbers posted by previous films in the franchise, it is clearly lagging behind. Released on July 3, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer opened to mixed-to-negative reviews. Here's a look at how Alpha is faring so far on Sunday.

Alpha box office collection until 5 pm

Alpha box office collection day 3 (updated live): Opening weekend stands at ₹27.39 crore.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Alpha collected an estimated ₹7.87 crore on its first Sunday from 4,830 shows, taking its total India net collection to ₹28.62 crore.

Earlier, on its first Saturday, the film had shown some improvement after a modest opening. It earned ₹11.25 crore from 6,882 shows, up from its day 1 collection of ₹9.50 crore.

How Alpha compares to other female-led films

Compared to other female-led films, Alpha is still faring better when it comes to its opening weekend total. Yash Raj Films' Mardaani 3 collected ₹7.25 crore on day 3 from 4,940 shows, taking its India net collection to ₹17.50 crore. Alpha remains well ahead in terms of its overall three-day collection.

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{{^usCountry}} Alia's last release, Jigra (2024), earned ₹5.50 crore on day 3 across 5,993 shows and closed its opening weekend at ₹16.60 crore. With ₹28.62 crore in three days, Alpha has already gone past that figure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia's last release, Jigra (2024), earned ₹5.50 crore on day 3 across 5,993 shows and closed its opening weekend at ₹16.60 crore. With ₹28.62 crore in three days, Alpha has already gone past that figure. {{/usCountry}}

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However, Gangubai Kathiawadi remains Alia's biggest female-led box-office success. The film collected ₹15.30 crore on its first Sunday and wrapped up its opening weekend with ₹39.12 crore, a number Alpha is yet to match. Raazi also had a stronger first weekend, earning ₹14.11 crore on day 3 and taking its opening weekend total to ₹32.94 crore at the domestic box office.

Alpha remains the weakest film in the YRF Spy Universe

When compared to the rest of the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha is lagging by a considerable margin. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, earned ₹33.25 crore on its third day from 17,832 shows, taking its three-day India net total to ₹143.10 crore.

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Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan collected ₹39.25 crore across all languages on Day 3, pushing its three-day total to ₹166.75 crore. Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 minted ₹44.30 crore on its third day from 19,882 shows, taking its three-day collection to ₹148.05 crore.

In comparison, Alpha has managed ₹28.62 crore in its first three days, making it the weakest performer in the YRF Spy Universe so far. The difference is also evident in its release scale, as the film opened in far fewer shows than War 2, Pathaan and Tiger 3, all of which enjoyed a much wider theatrical rollout.

About the film

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, making it the first film in the YRF Spy Universe to be led by two women. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also play key roles, while Hrithik Roshan reprises his popular character Kabir from the War films in a special appearance.

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Alpha is the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and has since expanded to include Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023), and War 2 (2025).