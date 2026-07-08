Alpha box office collection day 5: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film sees surprising midweek jump, closes in on 50 crore

Alpha box office collection day 5: After a disappointing Monday that saw its domestic box office collections fall by over 70%, YRF Spy Universe’s latest film, Alpha, made a surprise recovery on Tuesday. The film registered a small, but noteworthy jump in collections on its fifth day, raising hopes of a healthy lifetime run. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles and is the first female-led spy film in the YRF Spyverse.

Alpha box office update

Alpha box office collection day 5: Shravari and Alia Bhatt play the leads in the spy film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After a strong opening weekend that saw it collect ₹34 crore net in India, Alpha pretty much failed the Monday test at the ticket window. On Monday, the film suffered a 70% drop in domestic collections, bringing in only ₹3.85 crore net in India. This led to the film falling behind Gangubai Kathiawadi in earnings, having remained ahead of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film for much of the weekend. But just as many feared whether the film had lost steam, Alpha made a slight recovery on Tuesday. On its fifth day, the film saw a healthy 10% increase in domestic collections, bringing in ₹4.25 crore net for the day. According to Sacnilk, Alpha registered an occupancy of 19% across all shows on Tuesday, with the night shows registering a healthy occupancy rate of just under 30%.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This has taken the film’s domestic haul to ₹42.10 crore net after five days. Alpha should aim to cross ₹50 crore net in India by the end of its first week, and then hope for a solid second weekend if it has any shot at becoming profitable or even breaking even. According to trade insiders, the film needs to cross over ₹100 crore net domestically and ₹150 crore gross worldwide just to break even. Whether it gets there or not depends on how it fares in the days to come. All about Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This has taken the film’s domestic haul to ₹42.10 crore net after five days. Alpha should aim to cross ₹50 crore net in India by the end of its first week, and then hope for a solid second weekend if it has any shot at becoming profitable or even breaking even. According to trade insiders, the film needs to cross over ₹100 crore net domestically and ₹150 crore gross worldwide just to break even. Whether it gets there or not depends on how it fares in the days to come. All about Alpha {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Part of the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has been written by Uday Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It includes a cameo by Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role from the War films. The film received mixed to negative reviews upon release, with criticism for its wafer-thin plot and lack of emotional stakes. However, the action has been praised. There are mixed reactions to Alia's performance as well, while Sharvari has been praised.