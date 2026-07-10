Alpha box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film on the decline, ends week 1 below 50 crore

Alpha box office collection day 7: Yash Raj Films’ latest spy thriller Alpha seems to be slowing down at the box office after a topsy-turvy few days. The fortunes of the film seem to be changing with each passing day. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer opened well, doing decent numbers in its opening weekend, only to have a disappointing Monday. It once again raised hopes with a surprising jump on Tuesday, but fell flat again on Wednesday and slid down even further on Thursday. As a result, Shiv Rawail's directorial ended its first week under ₹50 crore at the domestic box office, a dismal figure for a film of this scale.

Alpha box office update

Alpha box office collection day 7: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in a still from the film.

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The first female-led spy film in the YRF Spyverse had a strong opening weekend, collecting ₹34 crore net in India. Alpha then suffered a 70% drop in domestic collections, bringing in only ₹3.85 crore net in India. After a brief recovery on Tuesday, the film again fell by 30% on Wednesday, and saw a minor decline on Thursday as well. On its seventh day in the theatres, Alpha earned just ₹2.60 crore net in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film’s seven-day haul in India to ₹47.55 crore. Alpha has clearly lost momentum after a promising opening weekend. The film has failed to cross the ₹50-crore mark inside a week. In addition, by its opening weekend, the film was outpacing the earnings of Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, the two highest-grossing films led by Alia. Now, Alpha lags quite far behind these two.

Alpha's box-office woes

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{{^usCountry}} What compounds Alpha’s troubles is the release of Dhamaal 4. The comedy caper, hitting the screens today, will eat up a lot of Alpha’s shows, leaving the film very little scope for growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What compounds Alpha’s troubles is the release of Dhamaal 4. The comedy caper, hitting the screens today, will eat up a lot of Alpha’s shows, leaving the film very little scope for growth. {{/usCountry}}

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According to trade insiders, the film needs to cross over ₹100 crore net domestically and ₹150 crore gross worldwide just to break even. If Alpha has any shot at becoming profitable, it needs a drastic turnaround in its second weekend, which seems difficult given its diminished screen count and lack of momentum.

All about Alpha

Part of the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha has been written by Uday Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. It includes a cameo by Hrithik Roshan, reprising his role from the War films. The film received largely negative reviews from critics upon its release.