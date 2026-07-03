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Alpha release and review live updates: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller arrives with hope of reviving YRF Spyverse

By Abhimanyu Mathur
Jul 03, 2026 08:41:56 am IST

Alpha movie review live updates: The latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. It is the first female-led spy thriller from Yash Raj Films.

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Alpha movie review live updates: The YRF spy thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Alpha movie review release live updates: The latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha, has arrived in theatres with the distinction of being the first female-led spy actioner in the franchise ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 03 Jul 2026 08:41:56 am

    Alpha movie review live updates: Film hopes to revive YRF Spyverse

    YRF must be banking upon Alpha to revive the Spy Universe after a tumultuous couple of years. The franchise, which found new life after Pathaan's success, then saw Tiger 3 underperform while last year's War 2 badly bombed at the box office.

  • Fri, 03 Jul 2026 08:40:29 am

    Alpha movie review live updates: Hrithik Roshan cameo excites fans

    The teaser of Alpha showed a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan, sending fans into a frenzy over the excitement of seeing his Spyverse character Kabir again

  • Fri, 03 Jul 2026 08:24:28 am

    Alpha movie review live updates: YRF spy thriller releases

    Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led film in YRF Spy Universe, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles.

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