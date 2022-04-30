Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh of Shark Tank attend GQ event; Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani bring the glam. See here

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani as well as Aman Gupta of Shark Tank India fame attended a GQ event in Mumbai on Friday. 
Kriti Sanon, Ghazal Alagh, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Aman Gupta at the GQ event on Friday. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 08:00 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A bunch of influential Bollywood actors attended the GQ event on Friday, including those who were named among the ‘30 most influential young indians of 2022’. All from Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Kartik Aaryan to Ghazal Alagh and Aman Gupta of Shark Tank fame attended the do. Sara Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shantanu Mukherjee were also a part of the list and made it to the event. Also read: Kiara Advani poses with Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara, says she watches her videos when she feels low. See pics

Kartik, who was in a black shirt-trousers paired with a white blazer, had a reunion with two of his co-stars, Kriti and Kiara. Kriti was in a pink gown with a knee-high slit. She has worked with Kartik in Luka Chuppi and is currently working with him on Shehzada. Kiara, who has been promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also joined Kartik. She was in a green-grey gown with a thigh-high slit. Kartik and Kiara even posed together with their awards.

Ghazal Alagh shared a few pictures from the event on Instagram Stories. 
Raja Kumari, Kriti Sanon, Shweta Tripathi and Sara Ali Khan at the GQ event. (Varinder Chawla)
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shantanu Mukherjee, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon at the GQ event. (Varinder Chawla)
Ghazal Alagh and Aman Gupta come together for a group selfie. 
Shweta Tripathi, who was last seen in web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, attended the event in a blue and white ensemble. Sara Ali Khan, dressed in black, greeted the photographers with her trademark namaste. Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Mukherjee was seen in a printed shirt and grey pants, and joined Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, to pose for the cameras.

Aman Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Kubbra Sait, Mandira Bedi at the GQ event. (Varinder Chawla)

Peyush Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Lenskart, and Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, boAt, and Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Mamaearth, of Shark Tank India fame were also part of the influential list. Aman was spotted at the event in a white tee and denims paired with a matching blazer. He showed the thumbs-up sign while posing for the paparazzi.

Among others who were part of the event were Mandira Bedi, Kubbra Sait, Rasika Dugal, American rapper Raja Kumari and rapper Divine.

