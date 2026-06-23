...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘I was shivering’: Ameesha Patel recalls working with Amrish Puri in Gadar, shooting a confrontation scene opposite him

Ameesha Patel recalls her early nerves shooting Gadar: Ek Prem Katha's emotional scenes with Amrish Puri.

Jun 23, 2026 07:05 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha recently completed 25 years since its release. Ameesha Patel, who played the lead role in the film, recently shared her memories of shooting the movie and recalled how nervous she was while filming an emotional scene with late veteran actor Amrish Puri.

'I was shivering'

Ameesha Patel and Amrish Puri in a still from Gadar.

Speaking to India Today, Ameesha said, "Oh, I miss Amrish ji tremendously. The scary part wasn't because of him — he was a doll to work with. He was extremely witty, humorous, and had such an edgy sense of humour, something you would never guess from the kind of Mogambo and Ashraf Ali roles he had done.”

Ameesha was just one film old in the industry when she began shooting for Gadar. When she first arrived on the film's set, her opening scene was far from easy. She was immediately asked to shoot the emotionally charged post-interval confrontation scene opposite Amrish Puri, who played the role of her father in the film.

Recalling how nervous she was while filming the sequence, she said, “That confrontation scene was my very first scene in Gadar, and it was opposite Amrish ji. I was s***ting bricks. I was shivering. But it was so amazing to work with him. He made it so easy for me. He never made me feel like he was this super accomplished actor and I was just some silly newcomer. Nobody knew (about) Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai then; it was still under production.”

Ameesha was advised not to star opposite Sunny

 
ameesha patel
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘I was shivering’: Ameesha Patel recalls working with Amrish Puri in Gadar, shooting a confrontation scene opposite him
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.