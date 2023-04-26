Amid dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia, Gulshan Devaiah teases Vijay Varma in recent post: ‘Meri Tamannaah toh…’

Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are rumoured to be dating for quite a few months now. While they have not made their alleged relationship public, Vijay's co-star, actor Gulshan Devaiah, dropped a subtle hint as he teased him about Tamannaah. It so happened that when Vijay posted a teaser video of his upcoming series Dahaad, Gulshan left a funny comment on it. Also read: Dahaad teaser: Sonakshi Sinha dons the uniform to find 27 missing girls in inviting Zoya Akhtar's series

Did Gulshan Devaiah just confirm Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship rumours?

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vijay wrote, “Here’s a sneak peak into Dahaad! Dahaad on Prime Video. Trailer out on May 3.” While many fans spoke about the show in the comments section, actor Gulshan Devaiah took to the comment section to tease Vijay. He wrote, “Meri Tammannah toh tu tha… achcha dhokha diya hai tune mujhe. Thank God meri izzat nai luti… nai toh... hey Ram (You were my hope, you betrayed me. Thank God my reputation is still intact)”.

Vijay Varma gets teased by co star Gulshan Devaiah.

While Vijay has not yet responded to Gulshan's comment, several fans have double-tapped on the hilarious comment. Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar who is also a creator of the series, sent her love in the comments section.

Dahaad stars Sonakshi Sinha as a cop who takes up a gruesome murder case. Besides Vijay, it also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. Going by the teaser, the series will revolve around the suspected murders of 27 women, with no complaints or witnesses, as one woman rises against the crime to bring justice.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Tamannaah Bhatia continue to make news with their relationship rumours. On Monday, the two were spotted together in Mumbai after they left a restaurant. They were reportedly on a dinner date. Both were seen leaving after dinner in a car together.

Vijay's Dahaad will release on Prime Video on May 12. It's directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. He has Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena lined up for release this year. He was last seen in Netflix's Darlings.

On the other hand, Tamannaah has Rajinikanth's Jailor in the pipeline. She is also a part of Bole Chudiyan, Bandra, Aranmanai 4 and Bhola Shankar.

