Dahaad teaser: Sonakshi Sinha dons the uniform to find 27 missing girls in inviting Zoya Akhtar's series. Watch

Prime Video has shared the teaser for their upcoming web series Dahaad. The show is an 8-part crime drama that follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. (Also read: Heeramandi teaser: Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari are courtesans in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show) Sonakshi Sinha plays sub inspector Anjali Bhaati.

At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Dahaad marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case. The teaser dives deeper into the case unveiling the suspected murders of 27 women, with no complaints or witnesses, as one woman rises against the crime to bring justice.

“Dahaad’s thrilling storyline and incredible performances are the true standouts of the crime drama. The world that Reema and Zoya had envisioned for this story, truly required grit and coherence; and they have delivered that in spades,” said Ritesh Sidhwani, co-Producer, Excel Entertainment. “After the success of Made in Heaven, Mirzapur and Inside Edge, we are sure to create a thunderous roar with yet another successful partnership with Prime Video and give audiences across the world a chance to immerse in yet another exhilarating journey.”

“Dahaad has been a truly rewarding experience. From the inception itself we knew we were on to something that is powerful and challenging. For us at Tiger Baby, and the cast and crew, this is a special series, and we promise that it that will leave the viewers glued to their screens with its riveting story which has been brought to life masterfully by Sonakshi, Vijay, Gulshan and Soham,” said creator, director, and co-Producer of the series Reema Kagti. “The response that we received for the series at Berlinale 2023 was very promising and we are thrilled to be brining it to customers across 240+ countries and territories with Prime Video.” Zoya Akhtar is also a creator on the series. It also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah.

