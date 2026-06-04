Amid Don 3 row, Ranvir Shorey says producers cancel films ‘without any compensation for actors’ all the time

The Don 3 row involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar has snowballed into a much larger debate about the film industry's working culture. While the Producers Guild of India recently voiced concerns over actors walking out of projects at the eleventh hour, actor Ranvir Shorey has now weighed in with a counterpoint.

Ranvir Shorey’s post sparked a debate on the film industry's working system on social media.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shifting the spotlight onto producers, Ranvir questioned what happens when projects are abruptly shelved or cancelled from their side, often without any discussion of compensation for the actors and crew members affected by the decision.

Ranvir Shorey turns spotlight on producers

On Wednesday, the Producers Guild of India reacted to the ongoing Don 3 row. Without naming the film or Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, the Guild raised concerns over a growing trend of eleventh-hour walkouts by actors, directors and technicians, while urging all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and mutual understanding. The statement was issued after the guild received formal complaints from Excel Entertainment and Panorama Studios about walkouts just days before principal photography began.

Ranvir took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the statement and raise new questions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor reposted one story based on the statement issued by the Guild, and wrote, “You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor reposted one story based on the statement issued by the Guild, and wrote, “You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “I meant it as a general statement, and not a comment on any particular case or dispute,” he went on to clarify. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I meant it as a general statement, and not a comment on any particular case or dispute,” he went on to clarify. {{/usCountry}}

You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor. 🙄 https://t.co/LqhuTkTMhk — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 3, 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ranvir’s post triggered a debate on social media, with one social media user pushing back and arguing that producers bear heavier losses when actors walk out, stating, "The number of producers that take an actor for granted is far lesser than the number of actors that take a producer for granted (in Bollywood). The exploitation is far deeper for new producers who often end up bankrupt.”

The actor was quick to make a distinction between actors and stars. "You are not talking about actors. Those are 'stars'!" he replied.

Following this, a social media user wrote, “It’s comparing a company vs an employee. The company will always win. Actors forget they’re employees btw Come back down to earth. This is a universal issue in every industry.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

To this, Ranvir wrote, “And I totally see the argument, that a company will tend to have more at stake, but my point is that workers deserve to be treated with respect and sensitivity too.”

Producers Guild of India issues a statement

In the statement, Producers Guild of India mentioned, “There have been growing instances of talent, directors, and technicians, reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour. We, the Producers Guild of India, have also received formal complaints from our members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited regarding these issues coming up just days before the commencement of principal photography.”

The statement refrains from mentioning the project or Ranveer Singh directly. The note further stated, “No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry. Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism, and mutual respect on which the film industry is built.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The statement came after Don 3 row gained momentum last week after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer amid reports of his exit from the much-anticipated franchise. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore.

On Wednesday, FWICE said it has withdrawn the non-cooperative directive issued against Ranveer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON