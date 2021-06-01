Amid feud with Salman Khan, Kamaal R Khan says he won't back away from 'darpok gunda'

Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has said that despite multiple people now standing against him, he will not lose sight of his one true adversary. KRK, as he is commonly known, is involved in a legal tussle with actor Salman Khan.

In the days following Salman initiating a defamation suit against KRK, singer Mika Singh and former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni have also taken a stance against him.

KRK on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote that he doesn't even recognise some of the people who are commenting against him, using the language of their 'gawar boss (uneducated boss).' He wrote in Hindi, "What sort of a useless Bollywood goon are you, that you have to take the support of a flop singer, a struggling model and useless Bigg Boss contestant. You're scared. But I now have you in my sight, I will not waver, no matter how hard you try."

KRK also questioned the lack of public support from mainstream Bollywood figures. "You are a real 2 rupees person," he wrote, without naming anyone.

While Salman's lawyers have said that the defamation case against KRK is for allegations of corruption, KRK has maintained that it is in retaliation for his negative review of Salman's latest film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Aly, who appeared on Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman, posted one of KRK's tweets on Instagram and wrote in Hindi, "Doesn't this worthless man have too high an opinion of himself?"

Also read: KRK slams ‘unpadh’ Mika Singh for comparing himself with Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap: ‘Kuch bhi fekega’

Mika, meanwhile, told a leading daily, "A lot of actors have complained to me about KRK in the past and I had even yelled at him several times, even when he had spoken wrongly about Sara Ali Khan. I have a good relationship with Salman bhai but at the same time, it is my responsibility to call out wrong things, since I am a part of the same industry. Everyone should have united and spoken out much before.” He has also announced a diss track against KRK.