Amid Pathaan's success Kangana Ranaut says India is biased towards Khans and Muslim actors; Twitter users school her

Kangana Ranaut has been tweeting about Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan for the last couple of days. Shah Rukh Khan's film has broken many box office records and emerged as the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹200 crore club in just four days of release. Now, Kangana has tweeted about the film's box office success, saying that the country is biased towards ‘Khans and Muslim actresses’. Recently, she had warned Bollywood to not bring politics into the success of Pathaan and simply enjoy the film's success. (Also read: After Pathaan, Kangana Ranaut warns Bollywood to stay away from politics: 'Agar maine phir triumph over hate suna to...')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut, who recently marked her return to Twitter after her account was banned in 2020 for violating the social media platform's rule, retweeted a post made by another user, who had analysed why Pathaan emerged as a box office success. Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote: "Very good analysis… this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans… And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism … there is no country like Bharat (Indian flag emoticon) in the whole world (heart eyes, joined hands emojis)."

Kangana Ranaut tweeted about the success of Pathaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The original tweet, to which the actor had reacted had shared that Pathaan was a success because Hindu and Muslims love Shah Rukh equally, and there are no ‘Boycott tendencies' can harm Bollywood films instead they help them. Many users reacted to Kangana's latest tweet and said that the actor was desperately seeking attention by tweeting about Pathaan.

One user tweeted, "So you’re saying you’re not part of this country? All you did is attack the Khans for no reason (and others too to be fair to you) and have always played the religion card by calling anything and everything Hinduphobic." Another tweet read, "To look at everything thru a jaundiced eye of Muslim and non-Muslim is the disease you have. Its deep and it rots the inside of ones being. When do you divide Indians into Khans/ Muslims. IT IS HATE you are displaying at the core. They are merely Indians. Why are you labeling them?" Another person tweeted, "If you really think like this Kangana, let’s change your name from Kangana to Kainaat (Urdu name, which means universe) for just one movie and let’s see if that movie works out or not."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier Kangana had also tweeted, "It is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies. Lekin (but) all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram (Pathaan is only a film, the country will only hear cries of Jai Shri Ram)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON