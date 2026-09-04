Amid record-breaking run in India, Hanuman Ansh finds overseas distribution; KGF, Kantara makers enable global release

As it sets new box-office records at home with each passing day, the devotional film Hanuman Ansh is finally getting a worldwide release. So far, the film on Neem Karoli Baba has only been screening in India. But its success at the domestic box office has enabled it to acquire distribution for international territories.

Hombale Films backs Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh is on course to become one of the most successful Indian films ever.

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On Thursday, production banner Hombale Films announced that it will take Hanuman Ansh, inspired by the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, to international audiences with its worldwide release on September 11. Hombale Films, known for backing blockbuster franchises such as KGF and Kantara, announced on Instagram that it will distribute the film overseas through its international distribution arm, Hombale Overseas.

"A story rooted in faith. A journey beyond borders. We, Hombale Films, are proud to take Hanuman Ansh to international audiences through Hombale Overseas," the production house said in its post. "The spiritual journey of Maharaj-ji reaches the world, as Hanuman Ansh arrives worldwide on September 11, 2026," it added.

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Deep Dive What is the significance of Neem Karoli Baba in the film Hanuman Ansh? Neem Karoli Baba, known as Maharaj-ji, serves as the spiritual guide for the protagonist, Dr. Ram Bhosle, influencing his transformation from a rebel to a yogi. Why did Hanuman Ansh initially struggle at the box office? The film had a slow start due to limited initial support and a small budget, collecting only ₹10 lakh on its opening day, but later gained momentum through positive word of mouth. How did Hombale Films contribute to the international release of Hanuman Ansh? Hombale Films announced they would distribute Hanuman Ansh internationally through their arm Hombale Overseas, enabling the film's worldwide release on September 11, 2026.

All about Hanuman Ansh

{{^usCountry}} Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows Dr Ram Bhosle, an Indian freedom fighter whose journey from an underground rebel to a yogi unfolds under the guidance of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh follows Dr Ram Bhosle, an Indian freedom fighter whose journey from an underground rebel to a yogi unfolds under the guidance of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj-ji. {{/usCountry}}

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The film, which was released in Indian theatres on August 7, had a slow start at the box office, registering paltry collections in its first two weeks, including just ₹10 lakh on its opening day. However, after its second week, it began to gain momentum through word of mouth. By its fourth weekend, the film collected ₹28 crore in the three-day window, and eventually became the number 1 film at the Indian box office, outgrossing Yash-starrer Toxic.

The film's director, Vishal Chaturvedi, has said that initially, Bollywood did not support the film, but after its success, he was flooded with congratulatory calls and messages from the same people.

Made on a reported budget of just ₹2 crore, Hanuman Ansh is already a huge box-office success. By September 3, the film has earned ₹72.88 crore at the net domestic box office. The international release may help it surpass the ₹150 crore mark in worldwide gross sales.