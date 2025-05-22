Amit Sial slams Anurag Kashyap’s comment on entourage fee bloating film budgets: 'There is no reason to complain’

Amit Sial speaks up

In an interview with the YouTube channel Hindi Rush, Amit spoke about the issue of rising entourage fees in the film industry. He feels a producer should be ready for such things.

Amit says, “These extra costs and their effects on the film and its overall budget are 100 per cent real. You take someone who is high on a pedestal; you go to him as a producer, knowing damn well who he is as a person and an actor. To expect people to change suddenly into a good actor or person and bring them down to your level just because you wrote a great script is delusional. That person must throw out 500 people like you daily from his life”.

The actor noted that stars who captivate the masses inevitably bring their own set of demands and complexities, adding that one has to find a way to work around these realities.

Amit added, “I understand that the costs are high, but you can’t choose the wrong people for the kind of film you want to make. You want a huge star who will guarantee you an audience; then you have to bear these costs without complaining...There is no reason to complain; don’t do it if you feel like something wrong is happening; no one has kept a gun to your head”.

What did Anurag Kashyap say

Amit’s comments are responding to Anurag’s remarks, which he made a year ago. During an interview with Humans of Cinema, Anurag noted that a significant portion of a film's budget often doesn't actually go towards making the movie, sparking a discussion about industry expenses.

He said, “It’s not a holiday; it’s not a picnic. A lot of the money that is spent doesn’t go into making the film. It goes into the paraphernalia; it goes into the entourage. You’re shooting in the middle of a jungle, but one car will be sent to the city three hours away specifically to get you that five-star burger you want”.

When it comes to work, Amit was last seen in Raid 2, alongside Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Rajat Kapoor.