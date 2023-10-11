Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 81st birthday with fans outside Jalsa; gets hugs from Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya, Navya. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan clocked his 81st birthday with a sea of his fans outside Jalsa, his Mumbai home, early on Thursday night. Several videos and pictures of the actor greeting fans at the Jalsa gate emerged online. His family members also shared pictures as they celebrated the occasion with the actor. (Also Read | Recalling Amitabh Bachchan's most unconventional roles, from Cheeni Kum to Nishabd) Amitabh Bachchan turned 81 years old on Thursday.

Amitabh meets fans on his birthday

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Amitabh stood on a raised platform just near the gate of Jalsa. He looked at his fans, saluted, pointed at a few of them and folded his hands. He was dressed in a pink and blue jacket and blue pants. The actor also smiled and nodded as he waved at his fans.

In the clip, Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen waiting at the entrance of the house. His daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai also joined them. She video-called someone, seemingly her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan, and showed him how fans came to meet and greet Amitabh on his birthday.

Navya shares pic on Amitabh's birthday

Later, taking to Instagram Stories, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a picture. In the photo, Amitabh was surrounded by his wife-actor Jaya Bachchan, and grandchildren--Navya, Aaradhya and Agastya Nanda. All of them smiled as they hugged the actor. In the photo, Jaya and Aaradhya twinned in maroon outfits, while Navya wore a striped shirt and Agastya Nanda opted for a brown shirt and beige pants. Navya wrote, "Happy Birthday Nana (red heart emoji)."

Navya also shared a picture.

Shweta shares post too

Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan also shared a post to wish her father on his special day. On Instagram, she posted a photo collage as she hugged Amitabh. Both of them smiled and gave different expressions as they posed for the pictures. Shweta wore a charcoal sweatshirt. She captioned the post, "Happy 81st Papa (beating heart emoji) Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill (hug face emoji)."

Reacting to the post, Navya and actor Ranveer Singh posted red heart emojis. Several celebrities including Chunky Panday, Farah Khan Ali, and Maheep Kapoor also wished him on the occasion.

Amitabh's upcoming films

The veteran actor was last seen in the family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience. He will next be seen in Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.

After 32 years, Amitabh will reunite with star Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 170, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil will also feature in the film. Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film.

