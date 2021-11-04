Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attend pooja with Aaradhya, Jaya on Diwali. See pics

Actor couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday on the occasion of Diwali. In a post shared by a paparazzo account, they were accompanied by their daughter Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda as they were clicked in their car.

In another vehicle, Amitabh Bachchan's son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were also spotted as they came together for a Laxmi puja. All the family members were dressed in white and gold outfits.

Amitabh Bachchan with Agastya Nanda.

Jaya Bachchan seen with Agastya Nanda.

Abhishek Bachchan was also seen in the car.

Aishwarya Rai clicked with her daughter.

Recently, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya returned to Mumbai. On Wednesday evening, they were clicked exiting the airport. While Aishwarya wore a printed dress, Abhishek wore a pink sweatshirt and grey pants. Aaradhya was seen in a printed pink sweatshirt, paired with black pants. The family wished the paparazzi at the airport a Happy Diwali.

They returned to Mumbai after celebrating Aishwarya's 48th birthday at an unknown location earlier this week. Earlier this week, Abhishek had shared a picture of Aishwarya, wearing a printed off-shoulder dress and a crown of flowers on her head, on Instagram. Abhishek wrote, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you...."

Aishwarya had also shared a post on her birthday. It featured Abhishek and Aaradhya. She captioned it, "I love you forever and beyond."

Meanwhile, Abhishek started the shoot of the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows, an Amazon Prime Video series. The previous season was released in 2020. Abhishek also has Dasvi and Bob Biswas in the pipeline.

Fans will see Aishwarya next in Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam. Earlier, the duo had worked together in Raavan, Guru, and Iruvar. A few portions of Ponniyin Selvan were filmed in southern India and Aishwarya had travelled to Puducherry as well as Hyderabad. She was accompanied by Abhishek and Aaradhya.