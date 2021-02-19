Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti
- A host of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, among others tweeted to wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti.
A host of prominent names from Bollywood took to their respective Twitter handles to wish fans on the birth anniversary of Maratha leader Chatrapati Shivaji.
Amitabh Bachchan wrote in Marathi and English: "Chatrapatī śivājī mahārāja jayantīcyā hārdika śubhēcchā (Heartfelt good wished on the birth anniversary of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) ... Feb 19th Birth Anniversary."
Ajay Devgn borrowed a line from his hit film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which read: "Har Maratha paagal hai swaraj ka, Shivaji raje ka, bhagve ka. Shivaji jayanti ki shubhkaamnayen. #ShivajiMaharaj."
Actor Anil Kapoor wrote: "Have always been a great admirer & worshipped Shivaji Maharaj as a hero since childhood... A tribute to the great warrior on his birth anniversary!!#ChatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti."
Likewise, Riteish Deshmukh wrote in Marathi on Twitter, wishing fans on Shivaji Jayanti.
Director Madhur Bhandarkar, too, wished all on Shivaji Jayanti and said: "Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Birth Anniversary. #ShivajiJayanti Aapko shat shat naman. #JaiBhavani #JaiShivaji."
Over the years, a number of Bollywood actors have played Shivaji onscreen. In recent memory, Sharad Kelkar's act was much appreciated in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Years ago, Naseeruddin Shah played Shivaji in Shyam Benegal's much-lauded television adaptation of Jawaharlal Nehru's Discovery of India. Director Mahesh Manjrekar played the celebrated Maratha warrior king in Marathi film, Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy.
