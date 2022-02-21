Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan looks royal as they attend Anmol Ambani's wedding with family. See pics

Abhishek Bachchan was pictured in a vibrant sherwani as he attended the wedding of Anil Ambani's son Anmol Ambani and Krisha Shah. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda were also in attendance at the ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, February 20.

Pinky Reddy, philanthropist and the wife of GVK scion GV Sanjay Reddy, was part of the wedding festivities and took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the celebrations. One of the photographs showed Abhishek Bachchan in a colourful sherwani that he paired with a cream turban.

Abhishek's sister Shweta was also seen in one of the pictures, wearing an embroidered saree with a long-sleeved blouse and jewellery. Another featured the bride and the groom in their traditional wedding outfits. “Beautiful wedding. God bless Anmol & Khrisha. Super fun catching up with old friends, Tina & Anil are super warm hosts (sic),” the post was captioned.

Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared a picture on her Instagram account with her mother and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan without mentioning the wedding, and captioned it "You, Me & Dupree." Jaya Bachchan was seen wearing a red and golden saree which she accessorised with traditional jewellery, while Navya was wearing a printed blue saree. Meanwhile, a picture shared by Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule showed Amitabh Bachchan in a cream-coloured sherwani and turban.

Shweta had previously shared a picture from the pre-wedding festivities on her wedding festivities. In the photograph, seemingly clicked at the mehendi ceremony, the 47-year-old posed with her mother Jaya and the groom's mother Tina Ambani.

Several other celebrities including Rima Jain, Sandeep Khosla, Nita Ambani, and Isha Ambani attended the wedding which was held over the weekend at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind.

