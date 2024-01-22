Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi deck up in kurta-pyjama as they fly to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place in Ayodhya on Monday. Several celebrities from different entertainment industries left for Ayodhya early morning. They included Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ram Charan, Jackie Shroff, and Rohit Shetty among others. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt stuns in saree, Ranbir Kapoor wears dhoti-kurta for Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration) Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi will attend Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek travel to Ayodhya

Amitabh Bachchan and son-actor Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Monday as they left for Ayodhya together. Amitabh was seen in a white kurta, pants, a beige half jacket, a grey muffler and sneakers. He also carried a book with him.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

For the travels, Abhishek Bachchan was dressed in casuals – a hoodie and pants. Actor Jackie Shroff was also seen at the same airport. He opted for a white ensemble – kurta, pyjama, jacket and shoes. He also carried a potted plant.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan fly from Hyderabad

Actor Chiranjeevi was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he left for Ayodhya. He was seen in a silk cream traditional outfit. Talking to news agency ANI about being part of the event, he said, "That is really great. Overwhelming. We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me. Such an overwhelming feeling, what I have been undergoing. We are so fortunate to witness this Pran Pratishtha on this auspicious event, which will be in mind lifetime and history forever."

Actor Ram Charan was also seen at the Hyderabad airport. He was seen in a cream-coloured kurta and white pyjama. Talking to ANI, he said, "It's a long wait; we are all very honoured to be there. Thank you."

Pawan Kalyan will also attend event

Pawan Kalyan shared a video of himself travelling in his car to Ayodhya. As someone recorded his video, Pawan was seen sitting quietly listening to a song. He opted for a traditional white outfit and a beige shawl. He shared the video with the caption, "Jai Shri Ram. On the way to Ayodhya…To witness ‘ Lord Rama’s Pran Prathishta..’ Lord Rama is the ‘Hero of our Bharat Civilisation.’And it took five centuries of struggle to bring back Lord Rama into ‘Ayodhya.’"

Who all will attend the event

Apart from them, Rajinikanth, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi and others will also be part of the ceremony. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will begin at 12.20 pm and end by 1 pm.

The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The 51 inches tall and 1.5 tonnes weighing idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also perform rituals to mark the Pran Pratishtha.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place