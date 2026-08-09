Amitabh Bachchan confronts Preity Zinta over unanswered birthday wishes: ‘Since you refuse to reply…’

Amitabh Bachchan had a playful complaint for Preity Zinta when the actor appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati alongside Sunny Deol. The actors were on the show to promote their upcoming film Batwara 1947 when Bachchan brought up an old birthday wish for Preity and pointed out that she had never responded to him.

Amitabh had a bone to pick with Preity Zinta

Amitabh Bachchan had a bone to pick with Preity Zinta.

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In the new promo of the show, Amitabh said to Preity, "I have a huge complaint with you. I wish you on your birthday on January 31 every year and you didn't even respond to me once." Preity responded with a cheeky explanation, saying, "Nahi, Amit ji, I always respond to you…but after a week."

Amitabh then showed his old tweet in which he had wished Preity on her birthday and had also mentioned how she never responds to him. The tweet read, "Preity Zinta whereever you are, since you have refused to reply to my sms...ha ha...a very happy birthday...love and happiness."

The light-hearted exchange left the conversation between the two stars left the audience laughing. Amitabh and Preity have shared screen space in several films over the years, including Mohabbatein (2000), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and The Last Lear (2007). Their reunion on KBC also gave fans a glimpse of their warm equation off screen.

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Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol promote Batwara 1947

{{^usCountry}} Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947. The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and explores the human cost of one of the most significant events in the country's history. The film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati to promote their upcoming historical drama Batwara 1947. The film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and explores the human cost of one of the most significant events in the country's history. The film is bankrolled by Aamir Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks a reunion between Sunny Deol and Santoshi, who have previously collaborated on films including Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak: Lethal (1996). Preity Zinta plays a key role in the film alongside Deol and she is returning to screen after nearly 5 years with this film. The actor was last seen in a full-fledged Hindi film role in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018), which also starred Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol, meanwhile, has continued to remain active on the big screen. He recently appeared in films like Border 2 and Jaat, and was also seen in Ikka.