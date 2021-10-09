Amitabh Bachchan contemplates pulling out of brand deal he is unsure of: Blame would come on me

Amitabh Bachchan's is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati these days and is also busy with other work commitments. He has now opened up about cancelling an endorsement deal.

He mentioned in his blog how he wasn't sure of the product he was endorsing and added, “.. a withdrawal from an endorsement , a returning of advances and a gesture to be shown because of the sudden withdrawal, by permitting the campaign now on air to go about till the end of the programmed broadcast of the game in question ..

.. the other being a rapidly growing business of crypto and the endorsement signed, but on the verge of second thoughts, despite SC and RBI permits of operation .. albeit in a private capacity ..

the thought for me was that if things were to go wrong then the target of blame would come on me .. so withdraw ..”

Further stressing on the need to evaluate all pros and cons of an endorsement deal, he further wrote, “Getting all this across and weighing the pros and cons can be a tedious process .. one even though it has a resolution in place, brings and initiates debate and the study of its effects both morally and socially - both of which are most important ingredients in the present world we live in.”

He said morals should always be given preference over business. "BUT of this there is no doubt at all .. when you think morality, nothing in the World can throw you off balance .. morals and socials shall ever remain the cornerstone of existence , no matter what the circumstances ..so help me God," he wrote.

Meanwhile, his toe fracture is making him opt for different fashion choices. The actor stepped out in a navy suit paired with green shoes on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He is currently nursing an injured toe which doesn't allow him to wear formal shoes. He even mocked himself on Twitter, saying, “neeche harey boot aur upar suit (green boots with a suit).”

Sharing a health update on the toe and how his visit to the clinic disrupted his busy schedule, the actor wrote in his blog, “One of course the visit to the Doctor for an assessment of the fractured toe , its conditioning and its treatment .. which when through, also . because of my presence at the Clinic invites a general condition check up .. which gets time consuming and throws apart the scheduled work timed through for the day ..”

