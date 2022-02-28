Amitabh Bachchan explains his cryptic tweet about ‘heart pumping' that got fans concerned about his health

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and regularly posts on his Twitter account to keep his fans updated about his work and life. His latest post on Twitter, in which he wrote about 'heart pumping,' had left his fans concerned about his health. His worried followers had been dropping comments to ask him about it. Amitabh finally cleared the air around his cryptic tweet a few hours later with a post on his Tumblr blog. Also Read: Jhund trailer: Amitabh Bachchan sets out to find diamonds in the rough, gets offered 'ganja' instead. Watch

Amitabh had tweeted on the social media platform on Sunday night, "T 4205 - heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope," adding a folded hands and a red heart emoji. After his post, a fan had written, "Everything will be finished fine. So don't worry about all this. Believe in God. And be hopeful. Good night sir ji take care. with love and regards." Another commented, "Be in care, peace, safety and Love. God bless you Amitji."

Amitabh later posted a blog about his day that explained that his tweet was about the stress of shooting and the concern and hope he had for an upcoming football match where his favourite team Chelsea was playing. The veteran actor started his post by writing that the "stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test" He is filming for a project in Madh Island, Mumbai.

He further wrote, "But what was truly tested was the drive back from Madh Island, that sleepy secluded get away .. now no longer a get away from the city .. but a get away from it, the island, seclusion now .. no more the solitude , the silent winds , the soft lashes of the sea, the freedom of movement on the beaches , with not a bird in sight .. all gone .. structures and buildings .. and commerce ..left a fairly early wind up of work by 5:30 pm and got in to Jalsa .. at 8:30 ..”

Amitabh, who was last seen in Amazon Prime thriller Chehre, went on to express his gratitude to OTT platforms for keeping him entertained throughout the day. He wrote that he has "finished several albums of music and a few serials and sports meets," and will be "back to work tomorrow." Also Read: Amitabh responds to fan who says he looks tired in new pic

Amitabh then spoke about the "challenge" that had apparently left him concerned. He wrote, "But another challenge awaits...Chelsea v Liverpool in the Final of the Co.. something." Amitabh, and his son Abhishek Bachchan, are ardent fans of Chelsea, however, the tealost the match to Liverpool in Wembley on Sunday night. Amitabh, whose upcoming movie Jhund will see him as a football coach who brings underprivileged kids together in order to form a football team, also shared a series of pictures from his day on his blog post.

The actor has several other movies lined up for filming or release, including Runway 34, Brahmastra, Goodbye, Uyarndha Manithan, Uunchai, Project K, and Butterfly. He has also signed up for The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone.

