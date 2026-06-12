‘We are tough and strong’: Amitabh Bachchan expresses pride in India’s rise as an ‘anti-fragile’ nation

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to stay connected with his fans through social media and his personal blog despite his busy schedule and work commitments. In a recent blog post, the veteran actor expressed immense pride in the nation. Reflecting on India’s growing global stature, he shared a phrase that deeply resonated with him, “India anti-fragile,” and hailed the country’s transformation into a strong and resilient force.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses pride in nation

Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans and well-wishers outside Jalsa on May 17.(Amitabh Bachchan Tumblr)

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On Thursday night, Big B took to his blog and wrote, “Came across a wonderful phrase: ‘India anti-fragile’... simply brilliant. India is no longer a nation looked upon as a soft, weak country. We are no longer fragile — tenuous, easily broken, easily destroyed, easily threatened, vulnerable.”

He also shared images of the Tricolour and added, “We are tough and strong, no longer looked upon as a fragile nation. Filled with pride... face up, chest out... # COME ONNNN!!!!”

The actor has often expressed his pride in India’s achievements, particularly celebrating the nation’s victories on the cricket field through his social media posts and blog entries. Beyond cricket, he regularly uses his blog as a platform to share his thoughts on a wide range of subjects, from work and life experiences to social issues and personal reflections. At times, he also writes about everyday observations and random musings that capture his attention.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming work

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{{^usCountry}} Amitabh is currently busy shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amitabh is currently busy shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The first instalment, released in 2024, saw Amitabh essay the role of Ashwatthama. His performance received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising his transformation and action prowess. The film emerged as a major commercial success, collecting over ₹1,000 crore worldwide at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first instalment, released in 2024, saw Amitabh essay the role of Ashwatthama. His performance received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising his transformation and action prowess. The film emerged as a major commercial success, collecting over ₹1,000 crore worldwide at the box office. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone, who was part of the first film, may not return for the sequel. It has also been reported that Sai Pallavi could join the cast, although the makers have yet to officially confirm her involvement or the details of her role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone, who was part of the first film, may not return for the sequel. It has also been reported that Sai Pallavi could join the cast, although the makers have yet to officially confirm her involvement or the details of her role. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Big B shared pictures from the sets of the film on his blog and wrote, “meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar .. Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday ..My love.”

Kalki 2 is expected to pick up directly from the events of the first film, focusing on the rebellion against Supreme Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan. The sequel is set to expand the sci-fi universe with new characters, unexpected twists and larger-scale action sequences, particularly for Prabhas’ character.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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