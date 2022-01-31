Amitabh Bachchan goes 'yo baby' as Milind Deora calls Abhishek Bachchan ‘Bollywood's most underrated actor’

Former union minister Milind Deora shared a video of actor Abhishek Bachchan's in which he talked about the time when he had to leave his education when his father Amitabh Bachchan was going through a rough patch financially. Amitabh replied to Milind's tweet.

Milind shared an interview clip of Abhishek talks about how he had to leave his studies due to financial reasons, after Amitabh's business failed in the late 90s. Sharing the video, Milind wrote, “In case you missed it, sharing these words of wisdom from my friend @juniorbachchan. Bollywood’s most underrated actor whose best is yet to come.”

Amitabh retweeted Milind's tweet and wrote, “Yo baby. That's the way we do it.”

One fan reacted to Amitabh's tweet saying, “There are many good son, good husband, good father.. But #AbhishekBachchan ji is very rare combo of all with very important. Good star kid." While another one wrote, “Proud Dad ! He sure is a proud son.”

In the video, which was originally uploaded by Brut last year, Abhishek can be heard saying, “Well, truth be told, I left university, I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL.”

He added, “I don't think I was qualified to help him in any which way, but I just felt that as a son, I needed to be around my father, and help in whatever way. So I left my college and came back. I started helping him in his company.” Abhishek also revealed that his Bollywood journey began with him starting out as a production boy. He added that one particular night, Amitabh told him that the business wasn't doing well and that was when he decided to return to start a career in acting.

At that time, Amitabh went to filmmaker Yash Chopra's house and told him "Look, I don't have a job, nobody is giving me work anymore, my movies aren't working, and I've come to ask you to please give me a film to work in." That was the time when he was offered Mohabbatein. He also began hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati from that year.

