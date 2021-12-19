'I spoke to almost every director before starting, and they did not decide to work with me' says Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan, in a recent interview, said that he has seen the good side of being an employed actor and has also faced a time where he was unemployed. The actor was addressing the subject of nepotism and trolls when he revealed that it took him two years to bag his debut film.

Born to actor Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with Refugee alongside Kareena Kapoor in 2000. In the last 21 years, Abhishek has starred in a number of hit films including Guru, Paa and the Dhoom series.

Speaking with Rolling Stones India, Abhishek said, “I’ve seen the good side of being an employed actor, I’ve seen the other side of being an unemployed actor. The point is, you can’t take things personally… At the end of the day, it’s just business. If your films are not doing well, nobody’s going to put money on you to make another film. So, I do believe that the conversation around this whole nepotism has become a bit convenient. And we’re forgetting certain details. I’ve… It’s taken a lot of effort, a lot of heartache and heartbreak to make it through these 21 years. It’s not been easy.”

He added that Amitabh has neither made a film for Abhishek nor asked someone to make a film with him. “It took me over two years to get my first film. A lot of people would think that being Mr. Bachchan’s son, people are going to be lined up around the block. No, they weren’t. I spoke to almost each and every director before starting, and they did not decide to work with me, and that’s fine,” he said, referring to Refugee.

Amitabh took to Twitter and reacted to the interview. “One doesn't achieve anything without struggle. I am proud of your struggle, I am very happy about your achievements. I hope the words of (your) grandfather and blessing be by our side for generations to come from generation to generation,” he said.

Abhishek was last seen in Bob Biswas which was well received by audience. Amitabh too praised his performance. The actor has Dasvi and Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 in his kitty.