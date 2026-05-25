Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa for Sunday darshan, puts hospitalisation rumours to rest with wide smile

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan laid to rest all the speculations, reports, and rumours about his ill-health on Sunday. After reports claimed that the 83-year-old had been hospitalised for days, he appeared outside his bungalow, Jalsa, on Sunday, greeting fans for his weekly Sunday darshan ritual.

Amitabh Bachchan puts to rest health rumours

Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside his bungalow on Sunday.

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On Sunday, Big B stayed true to his weekly ritual, turning up at the gate of his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, greeting the sea of admirers gathered outside his home with warmth and enthusiasm.

Dressed in a casual yet elegant white outfit, the actor was seen waving cheerfully at fans who had assembled in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him. In several moments that left the crowd ecstatic, Amitabh Bachchan also blew flying kisses and acknowledged the unwavering support of his admirers with folded hands and smiles. The actor also seemed energetic and waved to his fans from his specially created platform, staying outside the gate of Jalsa for several minutes.

The only health concern on Sunday occurred when a fan waiting outside the superstar's house fainted from heat and exhaustion. However, he received treatment immediately and improved soon.

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{{^usCountry}} Amitabh's Sunday darshans have now become a tradition for his fans. Every Sunday morning, hundreds of fans congregate outside his house in Juhu to get a glimpse of the star. Barring the COVID lockdowns, the star has continued to oblige and greet them every Sunday. It had been speculated that he may not appear this Sunday after rumours of his hospitalisation surfaced. Rumours of Amitabh Bachchan's ill health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amitabh's Sunday darshans have now become a tradition for his fans. Every Sunday morning, hundreds of fans congregate outside his house in Juhu to get a glimpse of the star. Barring the COVID lockdowns, the star has continued to oblige and greet them every Sunday. It had been speculated that he may not appear this Sunday after rumours of his hospitalisation surfaced. Rumours of Amitabh Bachchan's ill health {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Sunday darshan, which Amitabh has made a tradition for decades, came at a pivotal time this week. Recent reports claimed that the actor was seriously ill and hospitalised. Earlier in the week, the actor had seemingly addressed the rumours in a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sunday darshan, which Amitabh has made a tradition for decades, came at a pivotal time this week. Recent reports claimed that the actor was seriously ill and hospitalised. Earlier in the week, the actor had seemingly addressed the rumours in a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

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On Thursday night, the 83-year-old actor posted under his trademark chronological tweet format: “T 5747 - Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye - koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur (People got flustered; expressed thoughts - whether someone understood or not, they certainly became like the givers for the taken).”

Amitabh Bachchan's recent and upcoming work

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film Vettaiyan, which released in 2024. The film marked the star's Tamil language debut after over five decades in cinema. Prior to that, he had made his Telugu debut in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The actor played Ashwatthama in the sci-fi mythological epic, also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. He is set to reprise his role in the sequel.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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