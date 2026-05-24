Amitabh Bachchan fan faints, falls on road outside Jalsa after waiting hours to see actor. Watch

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram, a fan was seen falling down on the busy road, with several others rushing to catch hold of him and making sure he was okay. Many other bystanders made him sit beside the road to ensure his safety.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan often shares pictures of his Sunday meet with fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa , on his personal blog. He has been keeping the tradition alive for many years now, and he sees this as an opportunity to express his gratitude to fans for their love and support. On this Sunday, May 24, a middle-aged fan fainted outside Jalsa after waiting for hours to catch a glimpse of the veteran actor in the scorching heat.

Amitabh talks about the love from fans Hundreds of fans gathered outside Amitabh's residence on May 24, to catch a glimpse. The veteran actor often shares pictures and videos from the Sunday meet on his Tumblr account. A few days ago, he had revealed that he spoke to his security team to ensure all the fans were treated well. wrote, “This is my pride and my honour to have the blessings of the many .. they make me believe .. they make me breathe another day .. they provoke me to work and to work harder and to deliver... they are my Ef .. my extended family.”

He said, “अपने , यहाँ जो काम करते हैं उन्हें समझाते हुए, की चाहने वालों के साथ, उनका व्यवहार कैसा होना चाहिए .. जानता के साथ जैसा उनका ( काम करने वालों) व्यवहार होगा, जानता समझती है की ये मेरा भी स्वभाव होगा (I also spoke to the security, so that that they know how to behave with the well wishers. How they react to the public will reflect how public thinks that it is my own reaction with them)!”

He concluded, “इतनी देर, इतनी धूप में, घंटों इंतज़ार करना, ये कोई साधारण बात नहीं है ... फिर उसके बाद उनके साथ सही व्यवहार नहीं करना, ये ठीक नहीं ... जानता जनार्धन होती है .. स्नेह आदर सद्भावना उनके प्रति - बस इतना ही तो वे देखना चाहते हैं ... इतना कुछ देते हैं वो, हमें प्रेम और उनकी ओर एक आदर सम्मान का दर्पण बनना चाहिए (In this heat, they have been waiting for hours to get a glimpse and that is no small thing. After that, to not behave well with them, that is not okay. The public is our god. Love, respect and good wishes to them, that's all they want. They give us so much and we need to mirror the same love and respect for them).”

Amitabh will next be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film will also star Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in lead roles.