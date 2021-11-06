Amitabh Bachchan impressed with Akshay Kumar’s chopper scene from Sooryavanshi but warns him, 'Don't do it again'

Amitabh Bachchan was quite impressed when he got to know that Akshay Kumar performed a stunt in Sooryavanshi without a harness. However, he also warned Akshay against trying such stunts again.

Akshay Kumar, along with Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty, were the celebrity guests on Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

A clip from Sooryavanshi was shown and Rohit said, “If you watch the film you will realise. What we did was, we harnessed the bike because it would fall otherwise. His (Akshay Kumar’s) job was to hold the ramp of the chopper. The chopper will take off a bit and then we will cut the shot, harness him and then take the next shot.”

He added, “We were shooting in Bangkok, I have no idea when he had a word with the pilot. He left the bike, held onto the ramp and the chopper took off (with Akshay hanging right there without a harness.). He is without harness in that shot. Hum sab dekhte reh gaye kya ho raha hai (we were left wondering what was happening).”

Amitabh was mighty impressed as he said, “Wow!” The filmmaker then said, “Luckily, my cameraman followed, jo aap film mein shot dekh rahe hain (what you see in the film), that is a real shot. There is no harness.”

Akshay then added, “I would just say not to try. Bewakoofi thi kaafi (it was stupidity).” Amitabh then warned him, “Sir, do not do it again, ever. Ye bahut hi mushkil hota hai (It is very difficult).”

Amitabh also recalled his film 1980 Dostana where he was supposed to do a similar shot. He remembered how a harness works. Rohit Shetty then said, “I have that clip with me. We are talking about a chopper scene. I want the audience to check out what the original action was. We call it OG in today’s language. I also have a few clips where you did action sequences without a harness, with dad.” Rohit's father, MB Shetty, was a popular stuntman and action choreographer. The clip from Dostana featuring Amitabh and Shatrughan SInha was then shown on the show.

