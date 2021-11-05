Katrina Kaif trolls Akshay Kumar for wearing ‘ghar ke pyjamas’ on The Kapil Sharma Show, watch his reply

A new promo for The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was shared online by Sony Entertainment Television. The video began with Akshay performing on stage and getting a standing ovation from Archana Puran Singh.

Host Kapil Sharma asked Akshay if he would keep holding the pistol in his hand for the rest of the evening. “Nakli hai, tumhare yahaan asli kya hai?” Akshay replied, seemingly taking a dig at the men dressed up as women on the show. His remark left Kapil speechless.

Katrina made her entry by dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani as Akshay whistled and cheered for her. She poked fun at his outfit and told Kapil, “Sirf aapke liye khaas blue dress pehen ke aayi hoon aur Akshay ghar ke pyjamas pehen ke aaya hai (I wore this blue dress specially for you, and Akshay came in pyjamas that one would wear at home).”

Akshay, who was wearing a pink hoodie and joggers set, replied, “Kyunki yeh mera ghar hai (Because this is my home).” Kapil has, in the past, made jokes about the actor coming on the show every other week to promote his films. +

Krushna Abhishek mimicked Jackie Shroff and told Katrina that she is his relative. “Maine bachpan mein suna tha ki Tiger ki maushi cat rehti hai (Because I heard as a child that tiger is from the cat family),” he said, referring to Tiger Shroff and the phonetics of Katrina’s nickname Kat. The joke left her in splits. Kiku Sharda also featured in the promo and flirted with her.

Also see | KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says ‘pet pe laat maar diya’ after dialogue battle with Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar laughs

The episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Akshay and Katrina will air on Sunday. The two will also appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to promote Sooryavanshi. The film hit the theatres on November 5.