Amitabh Bachchan shares poster of new film Uunchai, introduces his character Amit Shrivastava. See pic

Published on Oct 10, 2022 02:03 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan shared poster of his upcoming movie Uunchai on Monday. He called the film special and unveiled the name of his character from the movie. This movie is slated to release on November 11, 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan in Uunchai. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared the poster of Uunchai on Instagram on Monday. He called it special and introduced his character Amit Shrivastava from the film. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. In the poster, Amitabh can be seen grey wearing a coat with brown cap and spectacles with a group of women sitting next to him. The poster also gave a glimpse of him with winter clothes in the backdrop of a snowy mountain. Uunchai is set to release on November 11 this year. ( Also read: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates friendship with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani in new poster for Uunchai)

While sharing the poster Amitabh wrote, “This one from @rajshrifilms is special... Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in Uunchai on 11.11.22... This film by Sooraj Barjatya celebrates life and friendship... Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie.”

One of his fans wrote, “Congratulations sir.” Another fan commented, “Eagerly waiting.” One also wrote, “Lots of love and good wishes. Happy birthday in advance dearest Amit ji (handfolded emoji).” The actor will turn 80 on October 11. Many fans dropped heart emojis and extended warm wishes for his upcoming birthday.

Uunchai is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced under the banner of Rajshri Productions. It will mark Sooraj's return to direction after seven years; his last directorial was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The film tells the story of the friendship between Boman Irani, Amitabh and Anupam Kher's characters and is slated to be released on November 11 this year. It also stars Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.Amitabh's latest release, Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna, hit theatres on October 7.

Topics
amitabh bachchan
amitabh bachchan

Monday, October 10, 2022
