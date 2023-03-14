Amitabh Bachchan is elated as India wins Oscars, cheers for RRR, The Elephant Whisperers: A recognition long overdue...

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has reacted to India winning two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Amitabh wrote, "T 4585 - We win! We win two! We win for country and people! We win !! Bharat ka jhanda gaad diya, videsh mein (India has planted its flag, abroad)! OSCAR 95." RRR and The Elephant Whisperers both won Oscars, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience. (Also Read | Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers wins at Oscars 2023. Know all about director who dedicated award to India)

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote, "We won .. a recognition long overdue .. accepting the reward in the eyes of the beholder .. he that Maketh ; Delivereth .. and deliver he did .. eventually ..But are we so conscious of the attention .. yes we are not considered .. but we do get .. and deservedly so ..."

He also added, "But an attention ruled and governed by an alien nation .. .. they that receive make us proud .. we are no less .. never less than any other ..And in the recent time we or rather I discover, that the attention being drawn to them that perpetuated the Colonial system of rule, are being talked debated and given to public consideration for its adequacy and merit .. Let us see .. a long way to go .. but I do believe a small section of society does and has believed in all that is being expounded within and without ..."

RRR's iconic song Naatu Naatu won in the Original Song category at the Oscars, trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the song on stage as director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan watched from among the audience.

The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Short Film. Director of the film Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga took centre stage to accept the honour. The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

