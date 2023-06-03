Amitabh Bachchan pens note on 50th wedding anniversary with Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta calls her parents 'golden'

As actor-couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan completed 50 years of marriage, their daughter Shweta Bachchan penned a note. Taking to her Instagram late on Friday night, Shweta also shared a throwback photo in which Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan looked at each other. (Also Read | When Jaya was told only her prayers can help ‘clinically dead’ Amitabh Bachchan)

Amitabh and Jaya's old photo

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

In the old black and white picture, seemingly clicked on the sets of one of their films, Jaya is seen in a saree as she smiles at Amitabh. He is seen in a printed shirt and pants. Sharing the photo, Shweta Bachchan captioned the post, "Happy 50th parents - now you're 'Golden' once on being asked what the secret to a long marriage is, my mother answered - love, and I think my fathers was - the wife is always right. That's the long & short of it !!"

Reacting to the post, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "How beautiful are they????" Shweta replied, "@zoieakhtar thank you for sending me this picture xx." Maheep Kapoor said, "Happy 50th to your parents." Bhavana Pandey commented, "Happy 50th to your parents !!! Lots of love." Chunky Panday's comment read, "Happy Happy Golden Anniversary."

Navya Naveli Nanda's post

Shweta's daughter Navya Nanda reacted to the post with crying face and red heart emojis. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she also posted a candid photo of Amitabh and Jaya from the sets of their 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She wrote, “50 years” along with red heart emoji. Navya also added the song Teri Bindiya Re from Abhimaan as the background music.

Navya posted a candid photo of Amitabh and Jaya.

Amitabh on 50th anniversary

Taking to his blog on Friday night, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a brief note. "June 3 dawns in a few .. and the years be counted as 50 .. love respect and gratitude for the wishes, that have come and perhaps shall come .. (folded hand emoji)."

Amitabh and Jaya's upcoming films

Fans will see Amitabh in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages--Hindi and Telugu, across various locations. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.

Jaya will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani helmed by Karan Johar. The family drama also features Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film is set to release in theatres on July 28.

