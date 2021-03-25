Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar pose together in this throwback pic
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar pose together in this throwback pic

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi came together for this picture in 2017. Shabana also shared details about it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Amitabh, Jaya, Javed and Shabana pose together in this 2017 picture.

Stalwarts of the Hindi film industry - Amitabh Bachchan, his actor-politician wife Jaya Bachchan and writer-poet Javed Akhtar are all seen posing together in a throwback picture that actor Shabana Azmi shared online. Shabana is also seen in the throwback image that is from the 70th birthday party of film producer Romesh Sharma.

Posting the picture, Shabana wrote, "At #Romesh Sharma’s 70th birthday party." Amitabh looks stunning in his signature black bandgala suit while Javed poses beside him in a maroon kurta-pajama set. Amjad Ali Khan also features in the picture with them in a white kurta.

Shabana looks gorgeous in a black and red salwar-suit set while Jaya dons a serene blue-coloured salwar suit.

Fans were all praise for the celebs posing together. One wrote on Shabana's post, "All luminaries in one frame!" Another one commented, "So Many Legends In One Frame. Wow." One fan wrote, "Legends", and many others dropped heart emojis and wrote, "wow!"

Sharing the picture originally in 2017, Shabana had tweeted, "At #Romesh Sharmas 70th birthday celebrations yesterday. Elegant understated private.. a good time was had by all." She also shared a few more pics from the party. "FTII buddies come together to celebrate Romesh Sharmas Birthday.He ragged me badly and was my first hero in Parinay," she captioned another picture.

Shabana often shares throwback picture and mesmerizes fans on her Instagram page. Earlier this week, she posted a behind-the-scenes image from the sets of her film Mandi. Comparing Soni Razdan's young days with Alia, she wrote, "Still from #Mandi. Look at how closely #Alia Bhatt resembles her mother #Soni Razdan."

She added, "Am so overwhelmed by the love all of you have shown Mandi . Thank you . Will revisit it soon."

