Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar dress up in ethnic clothes gifted to them, fans love 'Javed Bhau'. See pic

Actor Shabana Azmi shared a picture on Thursday in which she and her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar dressed up in clothes gifted to them by a lady she addressed as Jayshree. She mentioned that these clothes were Jayshree's gift to them as her daughter got married.





Sharing it, Shabana wrote: "Jayshree’s daughter got married and she sweetly bought these gifts for us that we are wearing." The picture showed Shabana dressed in a cream and dark blue embroidered satin sari while Javed was in a white dhoti, tied as a lungi, white kurta, sky blue gamcha and a cream topi, a style popular in Maharashtra.

Their fans were naturally overwhelmed by their gesture. One said: "Tru love and respect , both ways." Another said: "Rich by heart so touched God bless her." A third person said: "Such a beautiful gesture!!!" Many others said "so sweet". Another said "touched" while yet another wrote "How lovely."

However, some of the best comments were reserved for Javed. One said: "Javed saab looking great." Another said: "Couldn't recognise Javed Sahab for a moment... lovely gesture of yours." A third person said: "Javed Akhtar sahibb looks cool." Yet another fan wrote 'Javed Bhau' in Hindi. Incidentally, 'bhau' is brother in Marathi.

Shabana also often shared throwback pictures on Instagram. She dropped a picture with her father, late Kaifi Azmi and wrote: "Enroute to #Hyderabad by car before #Abba had his stroke."

She shared a glorious picture with Mithun Chakraborty from their younger days. Some time before that, she had shared a picture with many stars from the 70s and had written: "Such an iconic photo ! I wish I knew who the Soviets are in this picture #Hema Malini #Rakhi#Shabana Azmi#Zeenat #Aman #Sanjeev Kumar photo courtesy #Ausaja."

Sharing a Valentine's Day post with Javed from 41 years back, she had written: "Tab pata nahi tha ke 41 years later we will still be smiling so broadly."

