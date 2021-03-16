Shabana Azmi shares throwback pic with dad Kaifi Azmi, taken just before his stroke
- Shabana Azmi has shared a throwback picture from when she went on a road trip with her father, Kaifi Azmi.
Actor Shabana Azmi has shared a picture of her father, the noted poet-lyricist Kaifi Azmi. She revealed that the picture was taken before he had a stroke which eventually led to his death in May, 2002, at the age of 83.
Shabana and Kaifi are seen in matching white kurtas as they pose near a tree while on a road trip. She wrote in her caption, "Enroute to #Hyderabad by car before #Abba had his stroke." Konkona Sensharma dropped a heart emoji in the comments section and wrote, "So beautiful." Imaad Shah and Ankur Tewari also dropped heart emojis on the post.
Shabana had once shared her late father’s response to her eagerness to pursue the profession of acting. She wrote on Instagram: “#BaapBetiJodi...When I asked my father Kaifi Azmi if he would support my decision to become an actor, he said, ‘I will support you in whatever you choose to do. If you want to become a shoemaker (a mochi) I will support you provided you tell yourself that you will try to become the best mochi in the business.’ It was one of life’s many lessons he taught me.”
Talking about her father and his influence on her, Shabana had told National Herald last year, "I took my father for granted, as all children tend to. But as a poet he continues to overwhelm me each day even four years after his death. Whether it was his poem Makaan or Aurat…they’ve been a great source of inspiration."
Shabana lost her mother Shaukat Azmi in 2019, following a cardiac arrest.
