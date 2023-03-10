Amitabh Bachchan pens long note post injury on Project K shoot: 'Can sit back and lament or get up and beat it'

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for Project K with Prabhas in Hyderabad, when he met with an accident. In his blog on Sunday, the veteran actor had shared that his 'rib cartilage popped broke' and there was a 'muscle tear to the right rib cage'. Amitabh had said it was 'painful'. The actor took to his Tumblr blog on Thursday to update fans about his health as he shared a long note on how 'the body mechanism heals as rapidly as it injures'. Also read: Injured Amitabh Bachchan feels sad about not joining Holi celebrations, remembers old Holi parties at Bachchan house

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "One can sit back and lament lost opportunity or get up, retrieve it and beat it. Yes, defeat, loss, suffering is painful, but the body mechanism heals as rapidly as it injures. Get up, get going, and get it... no philosophy here, no grand proclamations of adamant bravery or the incline to demonstrate line of work for praise and will... those for whom work brings fresh start, shall ever do, in the interests of the self, teach yourself a lesson... doing it to reflect in teaching to others is a fake, a falsehood that needs to be abandoned... it is my body, my mind, my will, my desire."

Amitabh also spoke about how he has 'not known peace and quiet' and was willing to work on his 'shortcoming'. He wrote, "Your own limits of physicality, limits of your cerebrum, shall ever remain as the build on birth. What we treat it to is the condition that we build for ourselves -- indulge in the unwanted and be prepared for the dive, indulge in the wanted and be prepared for the dive to swim out. Tough. But there for us all. I have known not peace, there be some shortcomings within, some without. But I have determined myself to rid me of both shortcomings for I have not known peace and quiet. Proclamations are worthless, proclaim and be defeated because they were not fulfilled is a head down embarrassment. Say yes, but to thyself; do yes, but for thyself; repair yes, but for thyself. For when the ‘thy’ thrives, so does the rest. I thrive because I wish you to keep in my join ever."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh Bachchan often shares updates about his life and work in his blogs. After updating fans about his injury on Project K sets, the actor had shared his health update on his blog. He also mentioned that Holika was lit at his Mumbai bungalow Jalsa on March 6. Earlier, he had detailed his accident on Projeck K set in his blog and written, “And it needs to be told, not be held. In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, canceled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home..."

Project K is a fantasy drama that features Prabhas with Deepika Padukone for the first time. Amitabh Bachchan plays a key role in the C Ashwini Dutt-backed movie. Project K is expected to be released in 2024. Ashwini Dutt had earlier said that the film was a 'about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu.' Reportedly, it is set in a futuristic world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.