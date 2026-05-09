Amitabh Bachchan pens note on work ethics, says spending time on social media, friends or even family can be distraction

Amitabh Bachchan often takes to his Tumblr account to share updates about his daily life, musings on work and life, friends and his career. The veteran actor has been a prolific actor in the industry, with a career spanning for over five decades in Indian cinema. In his latest post, Amitabh shared a piece of advice that he read about Steve Jobs, pointing how the Apple CEO looked at the importance of ‘focus’ in life. (Also read: At 83, Amitabh Bachchan says as long as there is life there is a learning: ‘No day can ever be the same’)

What Amitabh said

Amitabh Bachchan posted a piece of advice he read about how Steve Jobs defined focus and work ethic.(PTI)

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In his post, he began: “Read some most inspiring words on life and work ethics ..two words … Signal and Noise .. signal as in focus.”

He added, “When you focus, the only matter that gets you going is what needs to be done. Not in a few days, not tomorrow, not any specific time … ITS DO IT NOW !!!! Noise is all other attractions for social relevance, spending time scrolling media, spending more time with friends or even family .. these are distraction on the FOCUS.. and are referred to as NOISE .. So either you decide to go with Focus, Signal, or Noise. The fruits come from Focus .. a most amazing education from Steve Jobs.”

Visionary innovator Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, left a lasting mark on the world, inspiring millions of people to think outside the box with his creativity and relentless pursuit of innovation.

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{{^usCountry}} Last month, Amitabh had spoken at length about the culture of social media and how so many rumours take shape every passing day. "The speed of knowing is now at the press of a button .. not the 'think button' of the cerebrum .. that has been overshadowed by this medium called the 'net' .. and the revelations coerce one to follow the latest and drive past the earlier usual. For those that have lived past the early times and live now to be overwhelmed by strikingly different methodology , it is a fascinating tale of time. 'Times' were ever an important element to rely upon .. and they do bring in honourable nostalgia .. understood by them that have lived through the past .. for the 'present' it perhaps does not come into consideration .. they are involved in the ‘now’, just as we were when we were their age, facing new inventions and directives,” he said. More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, Amitabh had spoken at length about the culture of social media and how so many rumours take shape every passing day. "The speed of knowing is now at the press of a button .. not the 'think button' of the cerebrum .. that has been overshadowed by this medium called the 'net' .. and the revelations coerce one to follow the latest and drive past the earlier usual. For those that have lived past the early times and live now to be overwhelmed by strikingly different methodology , it is a fascinating tale of time. 'Times' were ever an important element to rely upon .. and they do bring in honourable nostalgia .. understood by them that have lived through the past .. for the 'present' it perhaps does not come into consideration .. they are involved in the ‘now’, just as we were when we were their age, facing new inventions and directives,” he said. More details {{/usCountry}}

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On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1000 crore worldwide. He is currently shooting for the sequel to the film.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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