Amitabh Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai as she attends Cannes Film Festival with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya. See here

Aishwarya Rai's various appearances at the Cannes Film Festival have earned praises from not just her fans but her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan as well. The 79-year-old actor took to Instagram late Thursday to share a picture of one of her appearances at a dinner bash, which she attended with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Also read: Deepika Padukone stuns in red, Aishwarya Rai takes inspiration from shells for Cannes Film Festival day 3. See pics

Amitabh shared a fanmade collage of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya's pictures from L'Oreal anniversary dinner in Cannes on Wednesday. He captioned it, “Putra, bahu, poti ... (son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter).” Abhishek reacted to his post, saying in the comments section, “Progress report," as if hinting at how he was followed by Aishwarya and then Aaradhya in the Bachchan family.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Instagram late Thursday.

Aishwarya had attended the dinner soon after walking the red carpet in a black floral gown. She wore a shimmery pink dress paired with a silk shrug for the party while Aaradhya joined her in a red dress and Abhishek in a suit.

Commenting on the post, a fan said, “Sir Aap bhi jayein udhar kabhi. Wo function ki shobha badh jayegi Bachchan Sahab (Sir, you also go to Cannes sometime, if will make the event even better).” Another called them a “Beautiful family". One more fan wrote, “All of u looking so cute and lovely.”

Aishwarya is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival and has been accompanied by daughter Aaradhya ever since she was born. Abhishek has also accompanied Aishwarya to Cannes several times. Amitabh too had attended the festival in 2014 when he joined his The Great Gatsby co-star Leonardo DiCaprio for the opening ceremony.

After walking the red carpet on day 2 for the screening of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick, Aishwarya was seen on the red carpet on day 3 as well. On Thursday, she showed up in a pastel pink Gaurav Gupta gown as she walked the red carpet at the screening of Armageddon Time, which stars Oscar Isaac, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett and Jeremy Strong.

