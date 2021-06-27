Amitabh Bachchan proudly introduces little Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta in this old video; Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Shweta Bachchan returned to Instagram after a long break from the social media platform on Sunday and she came back with a hint of nostalgia. In her first post announcing her return, she dug out a video in which she as a child was seen accompanying her younger brother Abhishek Bachchan to what seemed to be a music concert with their father Amitabh Bachchan.

In the black-and-white video, Amitabh Bachchan was seen standing on the center stage with a microphone in his hand. The actor announced to the crowd that his children had accompanied him to the event.

"My two children have also come, I want to introduce you to them," Amitabh said in Hindi. Little Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan soon followed in and greeted the crowd with a hello. While a shy Shweta receded from the spotlight soon, Abhishek continued to stand beside his father. Shweta shared the video with the caption, "Haalo, is it me you’re looking for?"

Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda welcomed her mother back on Instagram in the comments section of the post. "Welcome back (clapping emoji)," she wrote. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emojis. Actor Angad Bedi commented, "Nice to have you back."

Shweta's last Instagram post was back in February. She had shared a picture of Navya and gave a shoutout to her NGO, Project Naveli. "Mom bra," she captioned the picture.

Growing up, Shweta did not follow the footsteps of her parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. However, she did face the camera a few times as she starred with Amitabh in television commercials. She owns a fashion label called MXS, along with designer Monisha Jaising. Shweta is also an author. She released her first novel, Paradise Towers, in 2018.

Abhishek, on the other hand, followed Amitabh's steps into the industry. He debuted as an actor in 2000 with Refugee, starring opposite Kareena Kapoor. In the last 21 years, he has starred in numerous hit movies, including Bunty Aur Babli, Guru and the Dhoom franchise. He took a break for three years and returned with Manmarziyaan in 2018. Abhishek made his digital series debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows. He currently has Dasvi and Bob Biswas in the pipeline.



