Amitabh Bachchan recalls his conversation with late singer Bappi Lahiri: ‘Slowly, they all leave us’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday mourned the death of Bappi Lahiri and said the songs the singer-composer gave for his films are remembered with joy even after decades. Bappi died on Tuesday night.

Amitabh remembered Bappi on his blog, saying that he was "shocked and surprised" by the singer's death. "Bappi Lahiri .. music director extraordinaire passes away .. shocked and surprised and in the misery of these tragic events of ‘passing’ in the rapid succession of times. His songs of films with me are and shall I believe remain eternal .. they are played hummed sung along in these modern generation times with alacrity and rejoice," he wrote.

Amitabh said that Bappi had a remarkable "sense of success" and recalled a conversation with him at London's Heathrow airport on their way back to Mumbai. "'Your this film is going to be very successful and the song I just gave, shall be remembered for ages'. He was right... and learning the graphs of some, at his modest home, in rehearsal, an even greater experience. Slowly they all leave us," he added.

Bappi died at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Earlier in the day, several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol among many others shared heartfelt messages for the late singer.

Bappi had composed several chartbusters for Amitabh for films like Namak Halaal (1982) and Sharaabi (1984). Their hit film tracks include Pag Ghungroo Bandh, Thodi Si Jo Pee Li Hai, Aaj Rapat Jaye To, Jahan Chaar Yaar, De De Pyar De, Inteha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki and Raat Baaki, Baat Baaki. Bappi last worked with Amitabh in 1990 crime drama Aaj Ka Arjun, which featured the chartbuster Gori Hai Kalaiyaan, Tu Laade Mujhe Hari Hari Choodiyaan.