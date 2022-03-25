Amitabh Bachchan remembers Irrfan Khan in emotional letter to his son Babil Khan: 'Friendship transcends death'

Amitabh Bachchan remembered Irrfan Khan as a 'great soul' in a letter he sent to the late actor's son Babil Khan. Irrfan, who worked with Amitabh in the 2015 movie Piku, which also starred Deepika Padukone, died on April 29, 2020. In his note, that Babil shared on his Instagram handle on Friday, Amitabh wrote that friendship transcends death.

The note, dated March 17, 2022, was printed on a letterhead that included the address of Amitabh Bachchan's house Prateeksha. The entire content was printed except for the actor's signature and a greeting on the top that read, "My dear Babil."

The letter, that Babil captioned with several red heart emojis, started with Amitabh thanking him for his "warm personal note." It further read, "Life is transient and death is unfathomable, but 'Friendship' transcends death. Memories made, create a lasting impression on those left behind, and will never be forgotten. Each time we are reminded of a loved one through a phrase, a joke, an action. These are the things that will keep us close despite death."

Babil Khan shared Amitabh Bachchan's letter on Instagram Stories on Friday.

The veteran actor added, "Your father Irrfan was a great soul and everyone whose lives he touched, are better for having known him. He is missed dearly."

Amitabh concluded his letter by sending his regards to Babil, his mother Sutapa Sikdar, and his younger brother Ayaan.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He had received treatment for it in London but died on April 29, 2020. He was last seen in the 2020 movie Angrezi Medium, which was released just weeks before his death.

Meanwhile, Babil is all set to make his acting debut with Qala, that will also star Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Neer Raao. The Anvita Dutt directorial will be produced by Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Films.

