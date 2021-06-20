Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amitabh Bachchan remembers Milkha Singh, shares last page of his autobiography

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share the contemplative page from Milka Singh's autobiography,The Race of My Life, in which he delineated deep thoughts about life.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Milkha Singh died on Friday after battling Covid-19 for close to a month.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan remembered the late sports icon, Milkha Singh, by sharing the last page of his autobiography The Race of My Life on Sunday.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to share the contemplative page from Milka's autobiography in which he delineated deep thoughts about life.

The last page of the autobiography reads, "My final words would be: life as a sportsperson is hard, and there will certainly be times when you might be tempted to quit or rake shortcuts--but remember there are no shortcuts to success. At such times you should try and derive inspiration from this Urdu couplet: "Mita de apni hasti ko agar his martaba chahe, ki dana khak may mil kar gul-e-gulzar hota hai."

The couplet has been translated as, "Destroy your entire existence if you want to reach the zenith, Cos a seed has to become one with the dust to sprout the blossom into a flower."

The actor captioned the post as, "The last page of Milkha Singh's book .. An inspiration for all."

In an earlier tweet, Amitabh had mourned the death of the Indian sprinter. It read, "In grief .. Milkha Singh passes away .. the pride of India .. a great athlete .. a greater human .. Waheguru di Mehr .. prayers."

Milkha Singh, who was 91 when he breathed his last, died at 11:30 pm on Friday in Chandigarh. He had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is still the only Indian athlete to win gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

Also read: Neena Gupta's biggest reveals: Going 5 years without talking to Vivian Richards, Satish Kaushik's offer to marry

He is survived by one son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned golfer.

Milkha's wife and former captain of the Indian Women National Volleyball team, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to Covid-19 at the age of 85 on June 13.

