Amitabh Bachchan remembers Shashi Kapoor with throwback pics, shares: 'Kitni filmein ki saath mein'. See post

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday remembered late veteran actor Shashi Kapoor and penned a note. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a collage of their throwback pictures.

In the first picture, Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor are seen standing next to each other. It is a scene from their film Kabhi Kabhie (1976). The other picture, a candid one, is of the actors on the sets of one of their films.

Sharing the post, Amitabh captioned it, "Zamaana beet gaya, na jaane kitni filmein ki saath mein (Ages have gone by, don't know how many films we did together)." Reacting to the post, actor Rohit Roy wrote, "Best pair ever!!! Chalk and cheese, perfect foils!" Jaan Kumar Sanu wrote, "Two Gods in this photo Sir @amitabhbachchan (red heart emoji)."

Amitabh and Shashi has featured together in several movies including Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), Deewar (1975), Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Immaan Dharam (1977), Trishul (1978), Suhaag and Kaala Patthar (1979), Shaan and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980), Silsila (1981), and Namak Halaal (1982) among others.

Shashi died in December 2017 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital at the age of 79 due to a kidney ailment. After his death, Amitabh wrote in his blog, “He had been ailing .. somewhere he had let himself go after the passing away of his dear wife Jennifer .. I had visited him on occasion in the hospital during some of the times he had been hospitalised earlier .. but I never went to see him again. I would never have .. I never ever wanted to see this beautiful friend and ‘samdhi’ in the state I saw him in hospital....…. and I did not today when they informed me that he had gone.”

He had also written, "'Shashi Kapoor!’ was what one heard as he extended a warm soft hand out to you in introduction; that devastating smile complimenting the twinkle in his eyes. He needn’t have done so. Everyone knew him. But this was his infectious humble self. When he spoke, there was a mischievous, gentle, almost inaudible, delicate, yodel, in his voice - most endearing and comforting to the one he was introduced to. The self-introduction habit was a gem."

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Brahmastra trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

The first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022. According to news agency ANI, the second and third parts of Brahmastra are due in 2024 and 2026.

Amitabh also has Runway 34 alongside actors Ajay Devgn and Boman Irani. Runway 34 was earlier titled Mayday before the title was changed. The highly-anticipated thriller movie will hit the big screens on April 29, 2022.

