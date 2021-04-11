Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan reveals history of Jalsa. Did you know Chupke Chupke, Anand and Namak Haram were shot there?
Amitabh Bachchan reveals history of Jalsa. Did you know Chupke Chupke, Anand and Namak Haram were shot there?

Amitabh Bachchan reveals iconic films like Chupke Chupke, Anand, Satte Pe Satta and Namak Haram were shot in the premises of his residence, Jalsa.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 07:39 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan was paired opposite Jaya in Chupke Chupke.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a piece of trivia as he remembered Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film, Chupke Chupke, on the 46th anniversary of the film's release.

Posting a picture from the sets, Amitabh wrote late Saturday, "T 3870 -'Chupke Chupke ',with Hrishi Da, closing in to 46 years today .. that house that you see in the pic with Jaya .. is now Jalsa my home, bought & rebuilt .. many films shot there - Anand, Namak Haram, Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta it was Producer NC Sippy's house , then..." He shared the same post on Instagram and Twitter.

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli responded on Twitter, "Wow sir. What a feeling it must’ve been to be able to buy that house filled with so many memories of countless meetings, shootings. Incredible to retain that property as yours. There’s history of indian cinema in almost every move of yours."

Amitabh's post got more than one lakh likes within a few hours on Instagram. Fans dropped heart emojis and showered much love on it. One wrote, "my all time favourite," while another one commented, "What an amazing story behind the much celebrated house!"

Amitabh's film, Rumy Jaffery's Chehre, which also features Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty, was set to release in theatres on April 9. The film, however, has been postponed due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Also read: Kanchi Singh on battle with Covid-19: I didn’t wear mask when on set, will be more cautious now

Amitabh also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, among a few other films in the pipeline.

