Amitabh Bachchan lauds Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull: 'When they do something remarkable, chest swells further'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday lauded his son Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in The Big Bull. In his latest blog post, he wrote, "Aahhh .. children shall always be in the softest of spots no matter what !! And when they do something remarkable the pride and the chest swells further .."

"For a Father it is ever a moment of great pride to see their ‘progress report’ prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value ..," he also said.

"So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different .. The drive back from work was indulgent .. connect mobile to Disney Hotstar .. on with the dongle for internet connectivity .. open the packet of biscuits and the aerated water and .. there he is .. my SON ..," he added.

"Stop the relay on the reach of Jalsa .. rush up to the tv and continue as we were before, Face Timing in multiple presence imagery with Kolkata, New York and Lucknow and Shweta downstairs all at once and the joy of sharing our love and appreciation .. Life has become distant .. Jaya in Kolkata campaigning , Navya and Agastya in NYC on study, Abhishek in Lucknow on shoot , and Shweta and me out of shoot and home due curfew .. BUT .. thank you FT we get all connected on one screen at the same time talking watching .. such a delight .. and such a wonder of modern technology," he also stated.

Apart from Abhishek, The Big Bull, also stars Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ileana D’Cruz, Supriya Pathak and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Ajay Devgn and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. In their review, Hindustan Times noted, "The Big Bull can't escape from under the long shadow cast by last year's Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Try as hard as one might, Hansal Mehta's career-defining show always plays in the back of your mind."

