Dharmendra reveals he was smitten by Waheeda Rehman after watching Chaudhvin Ka Chand: 'Hungama ho gaya tha'

Yesteryear diva Waheeda Rehman has a fan in veteran actor Dharmendra. Recently, he confessed that after watching Chaudhvin Ka Chand, he was smitten by her beauty.

Dharmendra along with Shatrughan Sinha visited the sets of Dance Deewane Season 3 as special guests. Colors channel has shared a promo for the upcoming episode, in which host Raghav asks him to respond to Waheeda Rehman calling him a flirt. She had said, "Dharmendraji woh dikhte hai bare seedhe saadha, woh bohut flirt hai (Dharmendraji appears to be very shy but he is a flirt)."

He replied, "Aese aarop toh roz lage hai yaar (I've faced such allegations every day)". The Sholay actor continued, "Humne Waheedaji ki film dekhi thi Chaudhvin Ka Chand. Hungama hogaya tha. Sara zamana inpe fida tha thode hum bhi fida the. Maine Waheedaji ko ek programme me kehte huye suna tasveere unko dikhayi gayi inme aapka crush kispe tha Waheedaji ke muh se nikla ki Dharmendra. Toh main sochta hun yaar jab hum fida the tab kya hua tha? (I had watched Waheedaji's film Chaudhvin Ka Chand. It caused a commotion. Everyone was smitten by her and so was I. In a programme when she was shown pictures and asked 'who is your crush among these?' she replied 'Dharmendra', I wonder what happened when I said I had a crush on her too?)"

Waheeda Rehman had danced with Madhuri Dixit Nene, one of the judges on the show. The duo grooved to her popular song Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamarao from the 1966 movie Teesri Kasam, and Madhuri had shared the video on Instagram.

Waheeda looked stunning in a yellow saree, paired with a neckpiece and matching earrings. Madhuri donned a white top and red skirt. Both of them are trained classical dancers and have given some of the most iconic performances in Hindi movies. Waheeda is trained in Bharatnatyam and Madhuri has learnt Kathak.

