Amitabh Bachchan reveals secret behind his iconic look in Deewar, says shirt was too long
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan reveals secret behind his iconic look in Deewar, says shirt was too long

Amitabh Bachchan revealed the story behind his iconic knotted-shirt look in the film Deewar. See his post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Deewar.

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday took to Instagram to reveal a piece of trivia about his film Deewar, particularly his 'look'. Amitabh wore a shirt that was knotted at the bottom, and revealed that the decision was one made out of necessity.

Sharing a picture of himself, in Deewar, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a post shared on Instagram, "Those were the days my friend .. and the knotted shirt .. it has a story .. first day of shoot .. shot ready .. camera about to roll .. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees .. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor .. so tied it up in a knot and…"

Deewar, directed by Yash Chopra, also starred Shashi Kapoor. Released in 1975, it cemented Amitabh's 'angry young man' image in popular culture. Amitabh in a recent post got nostalgic as he shot for his upcoming film Mayday, at the same location that a scene in Deewar had been filmed decades earlier. He wrote in a post, "Deewar 1975 .. Mayday 2021 .. looking back in time .. the same corridor .. the same location .. so many film shoots here of several films of mine .. but today .. this came up."

Also read: Step inside Jalsa: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's home with an old world charm

In 2017, recalling his experience working on the film, Amitabh had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "Amidst other kind of stories, this one was a breath of fresh air. It was a unique topic with strong characters. I don’t know if people clap today when they hear great dialogues (laughs), but every line was impactful. To be a bit immodest, you find many reflections of moments of Deewaar [in other movies]."

amitabh bachchan yash chopra shashi kapoor

