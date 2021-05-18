Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan's Janak flooded as Cyclone Tauktae hits Mumbai, shelters for staff blown away
Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that the premises of his office, Janak, were flooded as Monday night's Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai shores.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's office, named Janak, was flooded Monday night when Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai, the actor revealed in his latest blog entry. He also said that he offered his own collection of team Tshirts of Abhishek Bachchan's Pink Panthers team to the staff members who got drenched while repairing the damages.

He wrote on his blog, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away ..BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it."

He added, "Staff simply amazing in such conditions .. their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue .. gave them dress changes urgently in this strife , from my own wardrobe and now they proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters .. !!! in their team shirts and T’s .. some afloat in them and some squeezing their shape into them ..and amidst all this another crisis .. in the house .. uninvited guests that have decided to make home here and cause immense caution among some sensitive members of the family."

Amitabh is currently working on Goodbye, a film that will team him up with Neena Gupta for the first time ever. He is also set to return to the small screen with the 13th season of his popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh also has films such as Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, among a few others, in the pipeline.

Amitabh is currently working on Goodbye, a film that will team him up with Neena Gupta for the first time ever. He is also set to return to the small screen with the 13th season of his popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Amitabh also has films such as Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty, and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, among a few others, in the pipeline.

