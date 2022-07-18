Ranveer Singh reacts as Amitabh Bachchan poses in 'glares of the 70’ in old pic, Shweta Bachchan asks: May I have these?

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared a photo of himself clicked during the 1970s. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Amitabh posted a picture in which he wore a white T-shirt and accessorised with brown sunglasses. (Also Read | When Rajesh Khanna said he 'always envied' Amitabh Bachchan after Deewar)

Sharing the photo, Amitabh wrote, "… fashions repeat .. glares of the 70’ .. perhaps at the Mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film .. and I see today’s stars wearing similar .. (folding hands and two heart emojis)."

Reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh commented, "OG ! (fire emoji)." Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, "May I have these please!!!!!!" Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped red heart emojis. Rohit Bose said, "Omg (fire emojis)."

In another post, Amitabh shared a recent photograph of himself. He posed with his hands near his face with the palms facing outside, mimicking a camera l. Amitabh also gave an expression of surprise. The actor wore a grey turtleneck sweater, matching pants, a red jacket and a scarf.

He captioned the post, "… a question: does this (raised hands emojis) emoji depict film framing as in my Insta pic .. or prayers, hailing, excitement … or what? I thought it was film frame .. like good enough to be framed on film (pleading face emoji)." Reacting to his latest post, Shweta said, "Hahahahahahahah. No! But maybe you’ve found a whole new use for it."

Amitabh will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

The veteran actor will also reunite with Deepika Padukone for The Intern remake and Project K. Apart from that, he also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.

